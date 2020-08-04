The SEC's plan will have preseason practices starting Aug. 17 and will allow teams to practice 25 times over the course of 40 days before the start of the season Sept. 26.

Preseason football practice is going to look a lot different thanks to Coronavirus with the SEC approving a practice schedule a little different than in year's past.

The plan will in large part adhere to team's typical in-season practice plan where teams have 20 hours of countable hours between practice and instruction time and two mandatory off days.

From Aug. 7 to Aug. 16 teams are permitted to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walk throughs.

Starting Aug. 17 schools can begin practicing 20 hours a week with a five-day acclimatization period with two days in helmets, two days in shells and the fifth day in full pads.

The plan was approved by the conference's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reports the plan will expand the SEC practice window by 11 days so teams can still get the majority of practices in just in case there are Coronavirus interruptions.

Typically during a normal offseason teams have preseason camp starting in early August and allowing players to have well over 20 hours of combined practice and instructional time.

South Carolina's camp was supposed to start Aug. 7 with players reporting this week.

Right now the Gamecocks are in the midst of OTA-style workouts before the start of camp later this month.

The SEC announced last week changes to the schedule going from 12 to 10 games with no non-conference games.

The season will start Sept. 26 with South Carolina's classes scheduled to start Aug. 20.