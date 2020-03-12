The South Carolina football program (and the rest of the SEC) won't be hosting any recruits through at least March 30 due to coronavirus fears.

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announced on Thursday that the SEC has suspended all on- and off-campus recruiting through at least that date.

"I've sent a text to Mark Emmert suggesting the NCAA should engage in on- and off-campus recruiting policies and changes and, candidly, restrictions for a period of time while we are all dealing with this," Sankey said. "That would set everyone on an even plane."

The current NCAA recruiting calendar already kept college football coaches from visiting schools of prospective student-athletes this month, but the Gamecocks (and football programs around the country) have been and planned to host prospects on campus throughout the month, prior to Thursday's announcement.

South Carolina hosted large groups of recruits on its campus on March 1 and March 5 and was scheduled to again host a group of recruits on March 21.

Thursday's announcement is no surprise as athletic events across the country are being canceled in order to try to slow the spread of the novel virus. Earlier in the day, the SEC announced the cancelation of the rest of its men's basketball tournament and eventually all SEC on-campus athletic events until March 30.