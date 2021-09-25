SEC Nation crew: Beamer has the 'DNA' to improve South Carolina

Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers and Ryan McGee, all analysts and hosts for SEC Network, harped on the change that Shane Beamer is bringing to the program during a media availability Friday afternoon.

There's a culture change going on inside the South Carolina football program and more than just Gamecock fans are noticing.





"I always roll my eyes at that phrase 'culture change,' because it's become a college football cliche, but that's what's going on." McGee said. "Again, culture change is a tired phrase, but that's what's going on and I think you can, even if there's work to do football wise attitude wise, I think it's already changed."

Tebow, the former Heisman trophy winner and Columbia Fireflies legend, agreed with McGee emphasizing that the way Beamer's personality has a lot to do with it.

"Everybody that I've talked to, it's just, 'Man we just like him, we like him, we like him,' and I think that's huge when you're trying to build a team, you're trying to build a culture to be able to get people to buy in," Tebow said. "I think it's it's critical and I think it's, it says a lot about who he is and, I think we're gonna figure out if he's able to build the team."

Rodgers said there's, "no doubt," that Beamer has come into the job with a certain confidence around him that is infectious and perfect for a program that is looking to turn around.

"I think when you look for a coach, you want a personality that can lead, that can recruit and that can connect with his players," Rodger said. "I think he does all that."

Rebuilding a culture is one thing but translating it to wins is another. Rodgers acknowledged that while Beamer may be doing good so far it may take a while to produce the quality output everyone wants.

"It's young in the career of Shane Beamer and I think he's going to get it going, but this is what growing pains looks like. It takes time to change things, change a culture and then let alone change what you see on the football field."

Scheme wise, Rodgers said that Beamer must do a good job drawing up the Xs and Os and putting the Gamecocks in a competitive situation regardless of the talent level of their opponent.

"He has a scheme that's going to continue to develop and be one that can allow them to win games," Rodgers said. "From a person, from a character standpoint, he absolutely has the DNA makeup to be able to help turn this program around. I think you're starting to see that."

Another important part of rebuilding and recreating a program is instilling the new culture into your new recruits.

"I think it's a big part of year one from coach Beamer," Tebow said. "Creating a culture that is inviting to recruits to say, hey I want to be part of that or I want to be part of turning that around."

But like all other things, recruiting takes time.

"I think it's going to take a little bit to get all the players that coach Beamer wants to get here," Tebow said. "I think South Carolina is a place where you can have good teams year in and year out."

In all though, the expert opinion on South Carolina seems to be that Beamer has the program pointed in the right direction for the mean time.

"There's talent in that building, the whole thing about they've got no talent. I've never agreed with that," McGee said. "I just think at some point the locker room needs a reboot and I feel like that's what's going on right now."