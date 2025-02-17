SEC preparing for potential coin flip to decide WBB tournament top seed

Could the No. 1 seed in the SEC women's basketball tournament come down to a coin flip?

Not only is it possible, it is increasingly likely.

South Carolina and Texas each only have one conference loss, to each other. League tiebreaking procedures state that if the teams both finish 15-1 in conference play with a head-to-head split, the top seed in the SEC Tournament would come down to a coin flip.

"We will start talking about those logistics this week," an SEC spokesperson confirmed with GamecockScoop about the coin toss.

It is important to note this toss would only decide the No. 1 seed in Greenvile, and have no impact on the regular season title. Both the Gamecocks and Longhorns would be declared SEC regular season champions by extension of the league's policy of counting first place and ties.

The situation would only apply if both teams win out. Even if both lost one or more games and were still knotted, the tiebreakers would shift to the the records both teams had against the third-placed team in the conference, followed by fourth and so on until there was a difference, which there would have to be somewhere if more losses entered the fold.

South Carolina has four more conference games, starting this Thursday at home against Arkansas. After the Razorbacks are in town, Dawn Staley's squad will end its season with road trips to Vanderbilt and Ole Miss followed by a home tilt against Kentucky.

Texas only has three remaining conference games due to its second bye week coming late. Vic Schaefer will take his team on the road to Georgia and Mississippi State before closing out at home against Florida.

If both teams clear their respective Mississippi road hurdles on Feb. 27, they would be tied with 14-1 conference records entering the final day of the regular season on Mar. 2. At that point, the conference would put out official information.

"If a coin flip is still on the table following the games of Thursday, February 27, an announcement will be made on when, where, etc.," the league office confirmed.

The SEC Tournament starts on Mar. 5 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

