The SEC is suspending all sporting events through at least March 30 to combat the spread of coronavirus, according to a source familiar with the situation. The conference later confirmed the news through a statement of its own.



"Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30," the conference tweeted.

The SEC Tournament was canceled early Thursday morning, hours before the Gamecocks were set to play Arkansas and a few hours after that the SEC decided it would not play any games through at least March 30.