The remainder of the 2020 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament has been canceled, the SEC announced today, based on the latest developments and continued spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Gamecocks were set to take on Arkansas at around 9:30 tonight in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, prior to Thursday's announcement.

That game was originally scheduled to take place with no fans in the stands but now won't take place at all.

With the Gamecocks needing a championship run in the SEC tournament to make the NCAA Tournament - assuming the Big Dance even takes place - today's news essentially locks in that the Gamecocks will miss the NCAAs.

South Carolina is a strong candidate for the NIT, which is currently still on but will be played without fans present, though as today's decision shows, it could still be canceled at any time.