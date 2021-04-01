At least one other member of South Carolina's team will go through the NBA draft process this offseason.

Jermaine Couisnard announced on social media today he is declaring for the NBA draft and will not sign with an agent, opening the door for a return to South Carolina.

"I'm so thankful for my family, all of my coaches and teammates, and all of the fans for their support and for helping me to get this far in my career on the court," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA draft without signing with an agent. I'm excited and appreciative to go through the draft process."



After an All-freshman year in 2019-20, Couisnard had a rough sophomore season, averaging 10.1 points and three rebounds per game on just 30.2 percent shooting and 28.9 percent from the field and dealt with injuries as well.

He becomes the second Gamecock to put his name in the NBA draft pool, joining Keyshawn Bryant, who announced his decision on Sunday.

