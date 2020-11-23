The South Carolina football program has lost its second commitment since the firing of Will Muschamp two weekends ago.

Pensacola (Fla.) West Florida Tech class of 2021 three-star ATH Simeon Price announced his decommitment on Twitter Monday evening.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder originally chose South Carolina in July over offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Some attrition was expected following South Carolina's decision to get rid of Muschamp and Price is the second after wide receiver Rodarius Thomas decommitted last week.