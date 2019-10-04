As they get ready to start the back half of the 2019 schedule, what's the outlook on the rest of the year?

They're coming off a win but sit at two wins, one in the SEC, and need four wins to get to the ultimate goal of a bowl game this season.

The Gamecocks are on their bye week, entering their first off Saturday of the season in a place they don't want to be, as admitted by head coach Will Muschamp.

To guarantee a bowl game, the Gamecocks need to have a winning record over their last seven games.

According to ESPN's FPI, they're are projected to finish 5-7 and have the third-toughest remaining schedule.

They have three games remaining where they're projected to win—at Tennessee (61.9 percent chance), against Vanderbilt (84.8 percent) and against Appalachian State (79.2 percent)—and four games where they have a sub-50 percent chance to win.

Those four games are at No. 3 Georgia (11.7 percent), against No. 10 Florida (32.6 percent), at No. 25 Texas A&M (25.3 percent) and against No. 2 Clemson (16.1 percent).

Hypothetically, if the Gamecocks win the games they're supposed to the back half of the season, they'll need to pull one upset against a ranked opponent to solidify that all-important sixth win.

There's always a chance for a 5-7 team to get to a bowl, but it would require not enough bowl eligible teams and a good APR.

Through five games, according to the FPI's efficiency statistics, the Gamecocks' offense is ranked 79th nationally. The defense comes in at 18th in the country with the special teams unit at No. 51.

After their 24-7 win over Kentucky Saturday, South Carolina's jumped into a few national outlets' bowl projections with the majority centering around New Year's Eve.



ESPN's double-barreled projections with Kyle Bonagura and Mark Sclabach have the Gamecocks in either the Gator Bowl against Indiana or the Music City Bowl playing Minnesota.

Sports Illustrated puts the Gamecocks against Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl while Bleacher Report also has them in the Music City Bowl, this time against Florida State.

In the 19 seasons since 2000, South Carolina's only missed a bowl game five times and have had a below .500 record in the regular season three times, the last time coming in 2015 at 3-9.

The Gamecocks don't have a game this week but travel to Georgia Oct. 12 for a noon kickoff on ESPN.

Full list of bowl projections:

ESPN (Bongura): Gator Bowl vs. Indiana (Jan. 2, 7 p.m.)

ESPN (Schlabach): Music City Bowl vs. Minnesota (Dec. 30, 4 p.m.)

Sports Illustrated: Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas State (Dec. 31, 3:45 p.m.)

Bleacher Report: Music City Bowl vs. Florida State (Dec. 30, 4 p.m.)

Saturday Down South: Belk Bowl vs. NC State (Dec. 31, noon)