What it turned into was another loss to a team with a number next to its name thanks to something that’s plagued the Gamecocks all season in self-inflicted wounds en route to a 26-23 loss to No. 22 Texas A&M.

Saturday was another chance for South Carolina to topple a ranked opponent, another chance to get that monkey of the Gamecocks’ back that had been there the last eight times they played a team in the Top 25.

“We had opportunities but we need to finish. The two turnovers killed us,” head coach Will Muschamp said. “Those are the frustrating things to overcome for us right now. Our guys continue to battle and put us in a position to win for an opportunities and we just didn’t get it done.”

Especially in the first half, South Carolina never really had a chance to capitalize on any momentum, throwing it away at almost every turn as they move to 1-9 against ranked teams and winless in their last eight tries.

After using two explosive runs to drive inside the Aggie 10-yard line but Jake Bentley threw an interception on third down with the Gamecocks missing out on a chance for at least three points.

Then, Bryan Edwards broke off a big punt return to flip the field in a then three-point game but fumbled near midfield and gave Texas A&M the ball back.

Mixed in with all of that were a few errant throws from Bentley and some mind-boggling drop drops from previously steady receivers.

“You have to battle. Obviously it’s frustrating. Whether it’s whoever’s fault, it doesn’t matter. It’s the offense, and we have to be a better-disciplined team. That starts in practice and being locked into what we do,” Bentley said. “It’s frustrating but when have to have a ‘so what, now what’ mentality and finish the drive.”

For the receivers, the drops have become commonplace this season with usually sure-handed players whiffing on easy completions downfield.

Bryan Edwards and Deebo Samuel had two glaring drops on deep balls that would have resulted in likely touchdowns or, at worse, big gains downfield.

Then, Shi Smith, who didn’t have a drop in 18 career games dropped three passes Saturday including one that would have gone for a first down on a potentially go-ahead drive. He also dropped a deep ball that could have gone for a touchdown.

Through all of it, though, Bentlely hasn’t blamed the receivers and said no faith has been lost in that position group.

“They know that I’m going to keep throwing it to them and I have all the faith in the world. That’s something we as group need to work on in practice,” Bentley said. “Do whatever it takes to stop this from happening…I’m going to keep throwing it up to him.”

Muschamp said the receivers will likely continue to take added reps on the jugs machine and Bentley and the group will spend a little more time after practice throwing to each other.

Bentley said he doesn’t think the drops are contagious and said it’s up to him and the rest of the receivers to make sure those self-inflicted issues don’t happen again.

“We hold ourselves to a high standard,” Chavis Dawkins said. “We just have to prepare better and get some more throws in after practice to get the timing down.”

