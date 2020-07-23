GamecockCentral - Seven Gamecocks make Opening Day rosters

The Gamecocks will once again be well-represented in Major League Baseball this season.

South Carolina has seven alums who made Opening Day rosters with one guy getting his first taste of big league baseball.

Taylor Widener officially made the Arizona Diamondbacks' 30-man roster entering the start of the regular season after spending last season in Triple-A with a 1.74 WHIP. He'll start the year in the bullpen.

He'll be joined in Arizona by Christian Walker, who was one of the Diamondbacks' infielders to start the season.

Walker is coming off a career year in Arizona last season where he slashed .314/.370/.491 with five home runs.

Jackie Bradley Jr. made the Boston Red Sox's 30-man and will likely be a staring outfielder this year. All-star and last year's MLB hit leader Whit Merrifield earned a spot on the Royals' roster.

Grayson Greiner, Justin Smoak and Tyler Webb all made big league rosters as well with the Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals, respectively.

The only player who didn't make the 30-man right now but will for sure pitch at the big league level soon is Jordan Montgomery, who is not active with the Yankees but will start New York's sixth game, according to manager Aaron Boone.

The Gamecocks had four other former players—Wil Crowe (Washington), Tyler Johnson (White Sox), Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) and Max Schrock (St. Louis)—who earned big league camp invites, didn't make the 30-man and will be working out at MLB's alternate training site.

The baseball season officially starts Thursday night with the Nationals and Yankees in primetime before Dodgers and Giants at 10 p.m.

Teams were given a 30 man roster to start the year before ultimately whittling things down to 26 men in a few weeks.