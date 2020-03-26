News More News
Seven to watch for Gamecock football recruiting: DL

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
Will Muschamp brought in an impressive haul along the front four in the 2020 recruiting cycle for his South Carolina Gamecocks football program, and the staff will look at stack more quality players on top of that for 2021.

In this feature, we dig in and take a closer look at interior defensive line and end - (we will reserve outside linebacker "BUCK" candidates for another piece)

Although this is not a complete list of all targets and prospects South Carolina may be prioritizing, we break down seven candidates we are closely tracking here.

North Carolina's Jahvaree Ritzie is one of South Carolina football's top targets up front
North Carolina's Jahvaree Ritzie is one of South Carolina football's top targets up front (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
