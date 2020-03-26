Seven to watch for Gamecock football recruiting: DL
Will Muschamp brought in an impressive haul along the front four in the 2020 recruiting cycle for his South Carolina Gamecocks football program, and the staff will look at stack more quality players on top of that for 2021.
In this feature, we dig in and take a closer look at interior defensive line and end - (we will reserve outside linebacker "BUCK" candidates for another piece)
Although this is not a complete list of all targets and prospects South Carolina may be prioritizing, we break down seven candidates we are closely tracking here.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news