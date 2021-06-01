Seventh Woods enters transfer portal

South Carolina guard Seventh Woods has entered the transfer portal after spending two seasons in Columbia, GamecockCentral has confirmed.

Woods officially entered Tuesday night, and will look to play his final year of eligibility elsewhere.

After starting his career at North Carolina, Woods transferred to South Carolina and sat out a year before playing in 18 games this season with 13 starts.

He’d average over five points per game and shoot 36.8 percent from the field.

If Woods, a former top 100 recruit out of Hammond (S.C.) opted to return next season he wouldn’t have counted towards the scholarship limit.