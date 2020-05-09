News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-09 12:35:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Several new Gamecock offers go out

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Even though the coronavirus has shut down in-person recruiting evaluations, that hasn't stopped South Carolina from continuing to evaluate prospects remotely.

This week brought a flurry of new offers, including a couple of rising seniors and a handful of class of 2023 prospects. Check out the rundown below.

Class of 2021

Class of 2022

Class of 2023

Get access to all our content until August with this special deal!
Get access to all our content until August with this special deal!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}