Several new Gamecock offers go out
Even though the coronavirus has shut down in-person recruiting evaluations, that hasn't stopped South Carolina from continuing to evaluate prospects remotely.
This week brought a flurry of new offers, including a couple of rising seniors and a handful of class of 2023 prospects. Check out the rundown below.
Class of 2021
#AGTG Blessed to receive an ⭕️ffer from The University of South Carolina⚫️🐔 #SpursUp 🤙 @CoachWMuschamp @BALLERSCHOICE1 @CoachWilliamsII @EnloeClemons @Perroni247 @OsundeCourtney @SWiltfong247 @SkysTheLimitWR @ErikRichardsUSA @BrooksAustinSI #COACHMIL pic.twitter.com/AEXb3xxUDA— Jᴱᖇᴬᴺᴰ Bᖇᴬᴰᴸᴱʸ ⭐️ (@jbradley_9) May 6, 2020
Extremely Blessed To Receive an Offer from The University of South Carolina❗️ #spursup👀👀💨💨@coachdeskitch @Beach_Athletics @8timestatechamp @BigHomieMoe @TrainerOfSpeed pic.twitter.com/SwhrI3cD7O— ManyHearts♥️✌🏿 (@antariobrown20) May 4, 2020
Beyond blessed to have my third offer from the University of South Carolina❤️🖤 @CoachWMuschamp @FBCoachWolf @coach_smith67 @huffman_ad pic.twitter.com/S6EAWFl1wG— JonDarius Morgan (@JondariusM) May 8, 2020
#Gamecocks offer East Mississippi CC JUCO DB Khyree Jackson. @Real_Khyree Check out the film here ➡ https://t.co/sVYfAiET1J https://t.co/ECE3bzE7pL— GamecockCentral.com (@GamecockCentral) May 5, 2020
Class of 2022
Blessed to say I have received a offer to the University of South Carolina. @CoachKyleKrantz @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/SiVgDoxBvg— Tayon Holloway (Tay) (@TayonHolloway) May 7, 2020
Class of 2023
@RecruitGeorgia @TCCHSFB @ChadSimmons_ @coach__hen @Mansell247 @GamecockFB Very blessed to receive an offer from University of South Carolina GO GAMECOCKS🖤!!! pic.twitter.com/XBsNexMkov— gabegokrazy (@gabrielharrisjr) May 7, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from University Of South Carolina Go GameCocks🖤❤️!@ChadSimmons_ @CoachMikeBobo @coach__hen @GamecockFB @RecruitGeorgia @TCCHSFB pic.twitter.com/ia1GgdG2Jb— Adam Hopkins (@KingKosaTv) May 7, 2020
Blessed and honored to receive an offer from the University Of South Carolina❤️🖤 @bobbybentley @MosleyFball959 @Coach2Bless pic.twitter.com/MNC6muoet9— Randy Pittman (@RandyPittman04) May 8, 2020
Blessed to receive a offer from university of south carolina ⚫️@GamecockFB @PalmettoFBall #stayhunble 👀🦍 pic.twitter.com/bttuDqYihO— Jordan Renaud (@JordanRenaud8) May 8, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from The Unvirsity of South Carolina @247Sports @Rivals pic.twitter.com/VTiuySuItG— John walker (@Johnwal60517678) May 8, 2020