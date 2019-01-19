SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Former South Carolina defensive end Shameik Blackshear will play his final season of eligibility at TCU, the graduate transfer announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

A former Bluffton High School standout, Blackshear had 34 tackles and a sack during his career. Blackshear played in 13 games this year, starting the final two games of the season.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to the University of South Carolina Football program and coaching staff for affording me the Gamecock experience,” Blackshear said in December on Twitter. “Also, I would like to express my gratitude for the love and support of Gamecock Nation. In addition, the Gamecock staff was an intricate part of my success as a student athlete. During my college experience at South Carolina, I was afforded great opportunity to grow as a person, and develop on and off the field. I will Forever be connected to my teammates and friends that I have made while at South Carolina. I am grateful for my lessons learned as I transition to the next phase of my life and my career. Thank you GAMECOCK NATION!”



