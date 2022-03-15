Shane Beamer Excited After "Great First Day" Of Spring Practice

Shane Beamer stepped to the podium after the first spring practice of 2022 on Tuesday and said it "seems like yesterday we were in Charlotte celebrating the Belk Bowl win." While that may be the case, a ton has transpired since that win over UNC started the off-season with positive momentum. The Gamecocks are welcoming new faces like Oklahoma transfers Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner, as well as a bevy of other new transfers and early enrollees that are expected to make an impact this upcoming season, and Gamecock fans and media alike were anxious to get their first looks at the newcomers in Garnet and Black.

Ready To Go

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCBkYXkgem9vbWllcyDwn6SjIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby96TVBMVmgxa1JjIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vek1QTFZoMWtSYzwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHYW1lY29jayBGb290YmFsbCAoQEdhbWVjb2NrRkIp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2FtZWNvY2tGQi9zdGF0 dXMvMTUwMzc5NTc5MjA3NDc0NzkwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5N YXJjaCAxNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Beamer seemed pleased with the energy of the team on opening day, though he admitted that every team across the country has good energy on opening day. He mentioned being particularly impressed with the lack of pre-snap penalties, which showed that the team was focused and engaged, a good sign for a team that will need to find a way to gel multiple new faces at key positions this Spring. One thing that shouldn't be an issue is the Gamecocks' conditioning. "The conditioning was great" exclaimed Beamer when talking about the difference between winter workouts and a full 2 1/2 hour practice on a day where the weather crept up into the 70s. "Give credit to Coach [Luke} Day and his staff. The way our team has worked in the weight room...our guys have taken that conditioning and didn't lose it all over Spring Break last week."

Roster Changes

When the Gamecocks released their spring roster today there was a couple of notable omissions in Mark Fox and Jalen Brooks. When asked about that, Beamer kept it a little vague saying simply, "they are not currently a part of the program." He later elaborated that Fox had some lingering injuries that he couldn't overcome and Brooks "is not a part of the program at this point," though Beamer has stayed in contact with him. We mentioned a few weeks ago that there would be a need for some attrition on the roster to have it under the scholarship limit by the time fall practice rolls around, and it would seem that process has already begun a bit. The roster also saw several new faces with some updated numbers:

Transfers' Numbers WR Antwane Wells Jr. – 3 EDGE Terrell Dawkins – 4 QB Spencer Rattler – 7 RB Christian Beal Smith – 8 DB Devonni Reed – 8 RB Lovasea Carroll – 14

Injury Updates

Beamer also used some of his media time to update some injury situations. OL Dylan Wonnum is recovering from a back injury and will be limited for most of the spring. He mentioned that QB Luke Doty is "limited but farther along than we thought he might be at this point...he's not full speed but he's not completely limited." Similarly, he noted that LB Sherrod Greene, who suffered a broken ankle against Georgia last season, is "not full speed, but he's moving really really fast towards being full speed." He also mentioned that DL Rick Sandidge is also "limited, but coming along." Even though he played a lot last season, Beamer also mentioned that MarShawn Lloyd is feeling better than ever now that he's a year and a half removed from his ACL injury. "He's on a mission...and people forget he's still young and hasn't played a lot of football [here]."

No Comparison

The question that will resonate from now until Week 1 of the 2022 season is how has this team improved from last year? Beamer started his career with the Gamecocks with an impressive 7-6 season and a bowl win when most were picking the team to only win 4 games, and he and the staff have certainly made some major splash moves this off-season to build off that success. Beamer said that the biggest difference this Spring from last is that he's now got guys that "know what we expect and the tempo we want to practice with...and [the new guys] have forced everyone around them to elevate their games on and off the field...they're older guys who are here on a purpose."



Coach Beamer specifically referenced QB Spencer Rattler, and WR Josh Vann, as leaders that have stepped up in the off-season both on and off the field and who have goals left ahead of them this season. He also said he expects DLinemen Jordan Burch and Jordan Strachan to step up and play a big role in 2022 with the departures along the DLine, as well as RJ Roderick, Cam Smith, and Darius Rush to step up in the defensive backfield. "No matter what you did last year, you gotta build on it.," Beamer emphasized about the fresh start this season.

Coaching Updates