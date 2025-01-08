Shane Beamer Named Paul “Bear” Bryant 2024 Coach of the Year Finalist

COLUMBIA, S.C. (January 8, 2025) – University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer has been named the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year and is one of eight finalists for the American Heart Association’s 2024 national Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award, it was announced today.

The award is given each January to a college football coach for contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life – both on and off the field. The Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award is the only college football coaching honor given after the National Champion has been de-termined. The finalists and Coach of the Year recipient are voted on by members of the National Sports Media Association, the Bryant Awards’ Executive Leadership Team and the Bryant Family.

The 2024 Coach of the Year finalists are (in alphabetical order by finalist last name):

Shane Beamer, University of South Carolina (Bear Bryant Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year)

Curt Cignetti, University of Indiana (Bear Bryant Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year)

Spencer Danielson, Boise State University

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State University (Bear Bryant Big 12 Conference Coach of the Year)

Marcus Freeman, University of Notre Dame

Rhett Lashlee, Southern Methodist University (Bear Bryant Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year)

Jeff Monken, United States Military Academy (Bear Bryant Group of Five Coach of the Year)

Steve Sarkisian, University of Texas

Coach Beamer’s 2024 squad was his most successful to date. The Gamecocks posted nine regular season wins, something that has been done just five times in school history. The Gamecocks recorded a school-record four wins against ranked op-ponents, including three in consecutive weeks as part of a regular season-ending six-game winning streak. He was the Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Week for the third time in his career following the Gamecocks’ upset win over Texas A&M and earned SEC Coach of the Year accolades from the AP and USA TODAY. He was a semifinalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award and was a finalist for the Bobby Dodd and the George Munger National Coach of the Year honors. The Game-cocks will finish the season with their highest ranking since 2013 and Beamer owns more wins (29) through his first four sea-sons at South Carolina than any other coach in school history, one more than Steve Spurrier.

Individually, edge rusher Kyle Kennard was the school’s first Bronco Nagurski Award winner as the nation’s top defensive player and was the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year. Kennard, along with safety Nick Emmanwori, earned first-team All-America honors, while punter Kai Kroeger was a second-team selection. Edge rusher Dylan Stewart and offensive tackle Josi-ah Thompson were True Freshman All-Americans, while quarterback LaNorris Sellers was the SEC’s Freshman of the Year.

Now in its 39th year, the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year award winner will be announced live from Houston’s Post Oak Hotel on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, during an awards ceremony presented by Marathon Oil. The event will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives for all and the Bryant family jointly present the award annually. The award celebrates Coach Bear Bryant’s legacy and raises aware-ness and critical funds for scientific research to eliminate needless suffering and death from cardiovascular disease and stroke — the leading causes of death globally. The football coaching legend died from a heart attack in 1983.

As previously announced, Grant Teaff, the legendary former Baylor University head coach and American Football Coaches Association executive director and Mark Richt, former University of Georgia and University of Miami head coach, will also be recognized with special awards at this year’s gala event. Coach Teaff will receive the 2025 Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achieve-ment Award presented by Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston and Coach Richt will receive the 2025 Heart of a Champion Award presented by St. Luke’s Health in Houston.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company based in Houston, has served as the pre-senting local sponsor of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards for more than a decade, underscoring the company’s commitment to health and wellness and supporting initiatives that promote the well-being of workers and their families in the communities where it operates. Fans can follow the action at facebook.com/bryantawards, twitter.com/bryantawards or Instagram.com/bryantawards or the hashtag #BryantAwards. To attend the exclusive, VIP experience visit bryantawards.org.