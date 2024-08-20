It was widely expected, but Shane Beamer made it official on Tuesday afternoon.

Just 11 days out from the season opener against Old Dominion, Beamer named redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers as the starting quarterback, confirming he told him the news on Tuesday morning. Sellers beat out Auburn transfer Robby Ashford for the job.

Sellers appeared in three games last season in backup duty to Spencer Rattler, preserving his redshirt status but still flashing his potential. Sellers went 4-of-4 passing for 86 yards and two touchdowns in his debut against Furman, then made his SEC debut in the fourth quarter against Vanderbilt and rushed for a 36-yard touchdown.

Davis Beville, an Oklahoma transfer who originally walked on but has recently been placed on scholarship, and true freshman Dante Reno round out the quarterback depth chart.

"His poise, his consistency, his understanding of what we're trying to do," Beamer said were some of the key factors in the decision. "He's done what we've asked him to."

