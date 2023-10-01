South Carolina football will have two weeks to get healthy after its 41-20 loss to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, and the bye week come at a good time after the Gamecocks continued its problems on the injury front.

Wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., guard Jakai Moore and and EDGE Drew Tuazama did not travel, and Shane Beamer set post-game that cornerback O'Donnell Fortune is continuing to deal with a knee injury and TJ Sanders missed the second half with a banged up shoulder. Beamer updated the injuries on his Sunday night teleconference.

"Injury wise no real concerns," he said. "Just your normal bumps and bruises, but nothing that we expect to be long term."

With Wells, Beamer shared some of the plan for him during the bye week.

"He's still got some soreness when he's not in the walking boot," Beamer said. "I just saw him downstairs in the weight room and he was working out, doing the best he can. I would say we're not going to do much with him this week. We'll practice Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and then as far as Juice goes I think we'll see how things go this week. From an evaluation week it'll probably be a little more in-depth next week."

South Carolina will host Florida on Oct. 14 after it bye week.

