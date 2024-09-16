South Carolina Women's Basketball Finalizes Non-Conference Schedule

Less than 50 days out from the season opener, South Carolina women's basketball finally confirmed its full non-conference schedule.

Most of the slate for Dawn Staley's Gamecocks had already been released, but the final unknown game date dropped on Monday afternoon. South Carolina will take on Coppin State on Nov. 14 at Colonial LIfe Arena in the home opener, likely a banner-raising night.

These were the finishing touches on a difficult non-conference schedule, one which will start with two neutral court games on opening week. Souh Carolina will take on Michigan in Las Vegas on Nov. 4, and play a Final Four rematch against NC State on Nov. 10 in Charlotte.

Other key non-conference games include the rivalry at Clemson on Nov. 20, a trip to UCLA on Nov. 24 and two game at at the Fort Myers invitational against Iowa State and Purdue. The ACC/SEC challenge is set for a home game against Duke on Dec.5, a trip to TCU is set for Dec. 8 and the maruee game on the slate will break up SEC play when UConn travels to Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 16.

SEC play starts on Jan. 2 at Missouri, and South Carolina also announced a home exhibition game against Clayton State on Oct. 28.

