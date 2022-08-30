It's tough to make it out of fall camp with no injuries, and it seems that the Gamecocks' 2022 fall camp is no different. It seems that WR Corey Rucker, who was expected to contribute heavily to the two-deep, "has a ways to go to be ready for Saturday" according to Coach Shane Beamer on Tuesday. We first reported that Rucker was out with an apparent foot injury on August 18th.

Last season, an injury to a contributing WR would have been devastating, but 2022 seems to have a little more depth in the WR room. While the Arkansas St transfer is obviously an electric player and personality that many were looking forward to seeing in action, the Gamecocks still should have a solid 5-6 WRs that can step up and step in while Rucker recovers.

In other news, Shane Beamer reported that RB Christian Beal-Smith and P Kai Kroeger who both missed most of fall camp with injuries should be good to go on Saturday night. According to the depth chart released yesterday, CBS is set to play the reserve role, and Kroeger could still split time with Alex Herrera, but it would seem both are able to play if called upon. Coach Beamer also added this caveat to reading the depth chart as is: "The way it's listed right now it may not exactly be listed that way on the first play Saturday night or the first defensive play. I'm not trying to deceive anyway, we just have a lot of flexibility and a lot of depth at a lot of different positions."