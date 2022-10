Heading into the game against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night, Shane Beamer offered the latest updates on several key injuries.

"We're in as good a position health wise as we've been since the first game, " Beamer said. "All those guys who missed the Kentucky game will be back except Corey Rucker."

Beamer mentioned that defensive tackle Alex Huntley, running back Christian Beal-Smith and defensive back David Spaulding will all play this week, and said defensive end Terrell Dawkins practiced, although he will not play against the Aggies.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.