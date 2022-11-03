After a relatively healthy month of October, South Carolina had some problems on the injury front in the Missouri game.

Starting linebacker Brad Johnson missed the game with an injury he sustained during the week in practice, and both starting safeties spent time in the injury tent with Nick Emmanwori going down in the first half and Devonni Reed picking up a knock in his knee in the second half.

Starting running back and team catalyst MarShawn Lloyd also missed the second half with what Shane Beamer called a "deep bruise" after the game. Thursday night on his radio show, Beamer updated the injury status of his team before its trip to Nashville.

"He's doing okay," Beamer said. "He's been able to do a little bit more the last couple of days, and we'll see how he progresses throughout the week."

Kickoff for South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt is set for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.