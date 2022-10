Although we knew South Carolina was going to be heading into its game against No. 13 Kentucky about as healthy as it has been since the first week of the season, Shane Beamer offered a little bit more clarity on the injury situation during his weekly radio show Thursday night.

Beamer said that nickel David Spaulding, right tackle Dylan Wonnum and cornerback Darius Rush will all play on Saturday night.

Beyond those three he mentioned he said the team has "a lot of guys who are questionable," going into Kentucky. He did not make any mention of the status of starting defensive tackle Alex Huntley, as he did not during his Tuesday media availability ither.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. live on SEC Network.