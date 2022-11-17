Starting running back and team catalyst MarShawn Lloyd missed the second half vs Mizzou and didn't make the trip to Vandy or Florida with what Shane Beamer called a "deep bruise" after the Mizzou game. Thursday night on his radio show, Beamer updated the injury status of his team before Senior Night vs. Tennessee.

"Marshawn Lloyd and Christian Beal-Smith will not play Saturday. Next week we will see, but they don't feel like they are capable to compete to their abilities."

In addition, Beamer mentioned Darius Rush should be fine for this week.

Additionally, he emphasized some positive trends with some of the players who were banged up last week: "We haven't had to deal with the flu like we had to last week. We had 9 players who played last week who missed at least one day of practice. with the flu...it affected our preparation last week."

Kickoff for South Carolina vs. Tennessee is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.



