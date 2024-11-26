Shane Beamer updates injuries going into Clemson game

For the first time really all year, South Carolina football is facing some injury questions. Wide reciever Jared Brown, tight ends Joshua Simon and Michael Smith all missed the Wofford game last week, forcing the Gamecocks to change up their approach offensively and play with one or no tight ends all day.

On Tuesday afternoon at his weekly press conference, Shane Beamer updated the injury sitution going into Saturday's game at Clemson.

Regarding Brown, Beamer said "he'll be fine" and confirmed the Coastal Carolina transfer will play in his first rivalry game this weekend. Wide reciever Vandrevius Jacobs on the other hand is out this weekend with a hamstring injury he suffered against Wofford.

Beamer did not have a further update on either of the tight ends, simply saying "we'll see" with regards to Simon and Smith.

