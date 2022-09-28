South Carolina is about as healthy as it has been all season heading into its home game against the South Carolina State Bulldogs. The team has dealt with a series of injuries throughout the first month of the season, but got most of its players back last week in the 56-20 win over Charlotte.

Beamer said on Carolina Calls that cornerback Darius Rush is going to miss another week of action. He suffered an injury in the Georgia game and missed last week's contest against the 49ers, but will have an extra two days to prepare for the Kentucky game.

Dylan Wonnum is out as well, forcing some more shuffling on the offensive line. Last week Tyshawn Wannamaker had his spot at right tackle, and will be expected to play there again on Thursday.

Beamer said everybody else is questionable, but they are optimistic they can get everyone back into the fold.

"Everybody else we're hopeful on," Beamer said. "David Spaulding practiced both days this week, Stone Blanton practiced,' pretty much everyone has practiced."

Beamer ruled Spaulding out during Carolina Calls last week.