Shane Beamer Updates Injuries Heading Into Bye Week

A night after winning a game with its best passer, rusher an receiver all down injured, the injury prognisis is actually on the uptick for South Carolina football.

The Gamecocks defeated Akron 50-7 without quarterback LaNorris Sellers or leading receiver Jared Brown, and starting running back Rocket Sanders went down with an injury after one carry. On his Sunday night teleconference, Shane Beamer offered some clarity on the injury situation.

"I think everybody should be fine for Ole Miss," Beamer said. "If we were playing this week it would be questionable for a handful of those guys."

Right now the biggest question is about Sanders. His injury appeared serious on first glance last night and he spent most of the rest of the night glued to the bench. When he finally did go back to the locker room he was wearing a walking boot, and struggled moving around on the sidelines.

The Arkansas transfer has been the focal point of the offense so far this season, and having him healthy for the upcoming stretch of games against Ole Miss and Alabama will be paramount towards having any chance at pulling off either upset.

"Rocket would be the one that would be the most questionable if you will in regards to being able to play a game this week," Beamer said. "But everyone else would be fine for a game on Saturday. Obviously a bye week is coming at a really, really good time where we now have tow weeks to get ready for the next one. Anticipate everybody being ready to go for Ole Miss."

In terms of how Beamer and the coaching staff will handle Sellers in practice this week, it is a balance between trying to bring him along but staying aware of the situation without an opponent to prepare for onSaturday.

"I just saw him downstairs in the indoor [facility] and he was running around and looked good," Beamer said. "He was lifting today and is out of the boot and told he me felt good. We'll be smart with him this week. We don't have to get him ready for a game this Saturday."

Beamer confirmed the team will practice on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during the bye week before coaches hit the road recruiting on Thursday and Friday.

