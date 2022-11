For the final time this season, Shane Beamer updated injuries on this weekly radio show.

Beamer's latest drop ahead of his team's trip to No. 9 Clemson on Saturday afternoon did not feature anything different from his Tuesday media availability, with everybody except for running backs MarShawn Lloyd and Christian Beal-Smith being in good shape.

Beamer said both players participated in Tuesday practice, but are both still questionable for Saturday.

Kickoff at Clemson is set for noon on ABC.