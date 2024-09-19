Shane Beamer Updates Injuries On Carolina Calls (Akron Week)

South Carolina is out of SEC play this weekend against Akron. Among many other things, this means the school is not required to submit any availability reports during the week. After starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers left the game against LSU last week, along with other starters Jared Brown and TJ Sanders, there was a lot for Shane Beamer to cover on Carolina Calls.

In the weekly injury update on his radio show, Beamer confirmed that the status of his quarterback is still up in the air.

"LaNorris has done a little more in practice each day this week," Beamer said without going into details about his chances of playing Saturday.

Beamer said Sellers is "progressing nicely" though, and did not rule him out for the game. Brown and linebacker Bangally Kamara are the two other players Beamer said he is "most concerned about" for the Akron game, but said both are in the same boat as Sellers with doing a little more in practice each week.

Corneback Emory Floyd is "good to go" for the first time this season, and Beamer also confirmed that Sanders as well as safety Nick Emmanwori will play after getting banged up against the Tigers.



Kick-off against the Zips is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU.

