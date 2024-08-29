Mandated injury reports are coming, but are not here yet.

The SEC announced on Wednesday that every team will be required to release an injury report prior conference games in football, basketball and baseball, with the first football update coming Wednesday prior to a game with one following update per day leading up to kick-off.

But as South Carolina prepares for kick-off against Old Dominion in its 2024 season opener, non-conference action means there is still no required injury report.

Not that Shane Beamer has much to report right now.

Beamer confirmed on Carolina Calls that offensive linemen Jakai Moore and Aaryn Parks are still the ony names who will definitely be out for Saturday. There are a couple more players he said are questionable, but did not offer up any names or specifics.

"We've got a couple guys that are questionable right now, but nothing major or long term if they can't go on Saturday," Beamer said. "But other than that we're in great shape, we really are."

Kick-off is set for 4:15 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network.

