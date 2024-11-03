Shane Beamer updates Mazeo Bennett Jr.'s injury status after Texas A&M win

It was nearly a perfect night for South Carolina football.

Nearly.

On the final drive in the first half of South Carolina's 44-20 upset win over No. 10 Texas A&M, standout freshman wide reciever Mazeo Bennett Jr. was on the wrong end of a violent tackle from Texas A&M corner BJ Mayes, a play Shane Beamer thought should have resulted in a facemask penalty and said he would send to the SEC office for review.

Bennett immedietely went into the locker room with trainers, and did not return to action.

"He's got an upper body injury," Beamer said post-game. "Obviously you guys saw it. We'll see the extent of it when we get him in here tomorrow. But he was in the locker room celebrating and having a great time, so I think he's feeling pretty good right now."

The freshman from Greenville, S.C. entered the game leading the Gamecocks in recieving yards, and still leads among wide receivers as he only trails tight end Joshua Simon coming out of the game.

Bennett has 289 receiving yards on 21 receptions with three touchdowns this season, making him the only wide reciever on the team with over 150 recieving yards.

South Carolina will travel to Vanderbilt next Saturday for a 4:15 p.m. ET kick-off. The first official availability report detailing injury updates will drop around 8:00 p.m. ET Wednesday.

