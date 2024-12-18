Shane Beamer updates Robby Ashford's status after entering transfer portal

In the portal, but still with the team?

It is not something Shane Beamer has ever allowed, a policy dating back as long as he has been a head coach regarding the transfer portal. Once you are gone, you are gone, and he wants to focus on the players still in the program.

Every rule has an exception, though.

South Carolina backup quarterback Robby Ashford is currently in the transfer portal, but still practicing with the team as it prepares to play Illinois in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31.

"I've had some guys ask me to do that in the past and I wouldn't let them," Beamer explained. "Because you're either with us or you're not. In regards to Robby, I think each situation is specific. Robby loves it here, and Robby has enjoyed his experience."

Ashford is still "one play away" from being in the game as the backup to LaNorris Sellers as Beamer put it, a crucial part of this team who stepped in for Sellers against Kentucky and LSU and started the week four game against Akron.

But he also only has one year of college eligibility remaining, and is eager for a chance to be a starting quarterback with his final opportunity. It is a unique situation to any other position, where there can only be one quarterback out there at all times. The situation with Sellers' emergence has made it very unlikely Ashford could start in Columbia, and he discussed it with Beamer after the Clemson game.

"Robby wants to be the starting quarterback," Beamer said. "He doesnt want to go and loves it here, but he also understands that we've got a pretty good quarterback right now in LaNorris. I would love for Robby to stay, but I want Robby to get to be a quarterback somewhere."

The two sides talked about possibly waiting until after the Citrus Bowl to announce his portal intentions, but agreed it would be better for him to make his status public as early as possible so other teams could talk to him and bring him in on visits before their quarterback rooms filled up.

So how did it land on Ashford still being allowed to practice and potentially play in Orlando? It all comes back to the man himself, and what the team leaders around him have seen all year.

"Initially I went back and forth on it, but I met with the leaders on the team," Beamer said. "They were all in agreement to let him finish. He started this thing with us, he's been a good teammate, and let him go out the right way."

Beamer confirmed that Ashford is the only player who has transferred out who is still with the program.

************************************************************************

Looking to continue the conversation? Join us on the insider's forum to talk all things South Carolina football.