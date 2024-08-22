Shane Beamer's South Carolina Gamecocks are in very good shape on the injury wise, but things are still not perfect.

Beamer updated his team's injury status in the season's first edition of Carolina Calls on Thursday evening.

"We're in pretty good shape right now," Beamer said. "We're in a great position. Kudos to Clint Haggard our trainer, Luke Day and his strength and conditioning staff and Yimy Rodriguez in nutrition and the way they have prepared our guys for the season."

Two offensive linemen are already banged up, though. Transfer offensive tackle Aaryn Parks "got his ankle rolled up on" and sixth-year senior Jakai Moore is also dealing with an injury, although Beamer did not specifiy the specific nature of his injury.

"He is probably going to be out awhile," Beamer said on Parks. "Mid-season would be the most optimistic time for his return."

With Moore, the prognisis is similar.

"He will be out for a little while," Beamer said. "We'll see how long term that will be shortly."

One positive note is that Beamer did not mention cornerback Emory Floyd after listing him on the injury report in his Tuesday press conference.

