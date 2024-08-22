PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1YMTVGM1ZUWk5KJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVgxNUYzVlRaTkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Shane Beamer Updates South Carolina's Injury Status Nine Days From Opener

Alan Cole • GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
@Alan__Cole

Shane Beamer's South Carolina Gamecocks are in very good shape on the injury wise, but things are still not perfect.

Beamer updated his team's injury status in the season's first edition of Carolina Calls on Thursday evening.

"We're in pretty good shape right now," Beamer said. "We're in a great position. Kudos to Clint Haggard our trainer, Luke Day and his strength and conditioning staff and Yimy Rodriguez in nutrition and the way they have prepared our guys for the season."

Two offensive linemen are already banged up, though. Transfer offensive tackle Aaryn Parks "got his ankle rolled up on" and sixth-year senior Jakai Moore is also dealing with an injury, although Beamer did not specifiy the specific nature of his injury.

"He is probably going to be out awhile," Beamer said on Parks. "Mid-season would be the most optimistic time for his return."

With Moore, the prognisis is similar.

"He will be out for a little while," Beamer said. "We'll see how long term that will be shortly."

One positive note is that Beamer did not mention cornerback Emory Floyd after listing him on the injury report in his Tuesday press conference.

