GamecockCentral - Shane Beamer weighs in on Gamecocks' incoming transfers

With all five players already on campus, Beamer was allowed to talk about them publicly for the first time when he addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon.

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have been active in the transfer portal since he arrived in Columbia, already adding five incoming transfers to the roster.

WR Ahmarean Brown (Georgia Tech)

Really excited, obviously transferred from Georgia Tech, you look at what he did at Georgia Tech, he broke a lot of Calvin Johnson's freshman receiving records and he was at a position, when I got here, and we talked about what are our immediate positions needs and receiver was one of them.

He's a guy that's played some. I had a lot of really great conversations with he and his family over Zoom over the holidays. He will help us here immediately at that receiver position, bring some speed and big-play ability which we definitely need out there on the perimeter.

LB Debo Williams (Delaware)

That was something that MarShawn (Lloyd) brought to us, so we told him that he was 1-for-1 as a recruiter. MarShawn came to myself and, I guess, Coach (Des) Kitchings and said, 'Look, I know this guy from back home in the Maryland, Delaware area, just take a look at his video.' We went and watched his video and you're sitting there, you turn it on and you're like, 'Oh, my gosh, how did that guy not get recruited by SEC, ACC, Big Ten schools.

Really impressive video, really productive high school career. He's a guy that is all business. I walked in the weight room last week at like 5:45 a.m. and there were two guys already in their lifting weights and it Debo and MarShawn were in there together. So, he's a guy that's thankful for the opportunity to be here and I'm really excited that he's a part of the program. He's one of those guys that may be 18 but he's 18 going on 22-year's-old. He's all business and will help us at that linebacker position.

DB David Spaulding (Georgia Southern)

David gives us some length at the defensive back position. Really impressive measurables when you look at his size, his length. Everybody in America is looking for DBs with size, speed and length. He has all that.

He'll help us at another position of need where we're thin on numbers there in the secondary for different reasons, so that's a big get for us. We're looking to add maybe some more guys down the stretch at that defensive back position.

DT Jahkeem Green (Nebraska)

Local guy from Sumter that, via Nebraska, ended up coming back to us. We looked and we felt like we needed to add someone in that interior D-line position. Talked to some coaches at Nebraska where he came from, really productive player, all of those guys spoke nothing but amazing things about him. He had always wanted to be at Carolina, had to take a little bit of a detour to get back here, but excited about having him.

LB/DE Jordan Strachan (Georgia State)

Jordan is another one, what a story. Was a 185-pound senior in high school that walked in Georgia State, then a few years later leads the entire nation in sacks. You talk about a phenomenal story. A great young man. He went in the portal, we jumped on him immediately, once we saw that he went in the transfer portal. Awesome conversations with his mom and dad. Great family. Certainly very appreciative of the opportunity here.

He and Ahmarean, they have some familiarity from both being over in Atlanta - two different schools but in Atlanta at the same time. Two great young men that are going to help our locker room as well. You've got to be a great player, obviously, but we want to make sure we're bringing the right people into this building as well. Really excited about the kind of players that we brought in but the kind of people that we brought in as well that we feel like will help us immediately, all those guys.