Sharrod Golightly gives insight into Gamecocks' defensive scheme

GamecockCentral.com's coverage of the 2021 South Carolina football season includes analysis from former players. After a 46-0 blanking of Eastern Illinois, former spur linebacker Sharrod Golightly joined us to look back at several key plays that took place throughout the contest. He dives into defensive standouts, explains concepts, and more. Golightly spent five seasons as a Gamecock from 2010-2014. During his career, the Georgia product played in 46 total games for the Gamecocks, making 23 starts. He was a 2013 second-team AP All-SEC selection. As a senior, he was voted as one of the Gamecocks' permanent team captains.

Former Gamecock Sharrod Golightly went into detail on a standout defensive performance from USC on Saturday

GENERAL THOUGHTS FROM GOLIGHTLY "They looked really comfortable with whatever scheme they were in. The d-line played well and the DBs followed up behind them. I loved the way they flew around Saturday. That really impressed me. In years before, it seemed like they were confused before they moved. As far as the plays they're given, it seems simple and it's obvious that it allows them to fly around. I think it was more of a confidence builder game for the DBs. They wanted to dominate the line of scrimmage and you saw they were able to play a lot more aggressive. They can build on that game one. Confidence is everything, so that's going to be a huge thing, too."

DARIUS RUSH TIPPED BALL, JAYLAN FOSTER INTERCEPTION

Regarding Brad Johnson's WILL linebacker blitz up the middle: "If you see a running back, usually if you're in a pass set and in man to man, and your man stays in, as a linebacker you can add to that blitz." Rush's technique that helped him cause the tipped ball: "I love the fact that he stayed bottom shoulder of him going upfield. He didn't get too far upfield. Most people protect the deep ball, he tried to throw it back shoulder, so 28 did a great job of playing below his man's hips and being reactionary and getting that tipped ball. Great job by 12 flying around."

BRAD JOHNSON BLITZ, SACK

On the blitz and execution: "It is a blitz, more of a zone blitz. They brought the MIKE and the WILL, did a good job getting home. Their d-line clogged a lot of fits and did a great job of holding up linemen so the linebackers could come in clean. They were really physical going against the running back. 19 (Brad Johnson) had a really good game being physical. The linebackers played off the d-line, DBs played off linebackers." On the communication between Gamecock DBs to handle EIU's "bunch" formation at the bottom of the screen: "Once the number one receiver gets closer and it becomes a bunch, 28's job is to communicate that if they're close, we will "inside out." One goes one way, one the other. I'll take the first inside, you take the first man outside. Whenever you have three receivers, as a DB, you want to make sure you have one man hands on, on the first receiver, then sort out the last two. The point man is the most dangerous because he's the furthest man downfield. You want to disrupt the point man, which is #6. They have to have good communication."

BRAD JOHNSON HANDLES THE SLIP SCREEN

"Before the play started, what I like is all the DBs at the top made sure they were on different level. The #1 receiver on the 40 yard mark, he has a DB head-up almost like he was pressing. Closer to the bottom, the DBs are at different levels. It helps sort out confusion when they do pick and rub routes. Good job disguising, staying low. "19 had been doing a good job adding on the whole game in man blitzes. On this one, it's the same thing. #1 just happened to try to get out."

ZACCH PICKENS + AARON STERLING COMBINE FOR SACK

"I like number 6 (Pickens) a lot on film from what I've seen. The more I look at it, the front four really dominated. They tried to get something out fast, get something hot, but with just rushing four, Carolina was in man most of the game and #19 added onto the pressure. When. you can dominate the line of scrimmage, that's going to be a field day."

JORDAN BURCH PICK-SIX