The phrase "banged up" probably doesn't do justice the number of injuries the South Carolina football team is dealing with as it prepares to face Georgia this Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Senior wide receiver Shi Smith, who is in concussion protocol after a hit against Missouri on Saturday, is considered doubtful for the game, interim head coach Mike Bobo said Tuesday.

Wide receiver Xavier Legette is still out while Dakereon Joyner went through a limited practice and looked good today. He's probably in between questionable and probable and on the verge of potentially being upgraded.

On the defensive side of the ball, Carolina has a multitude of injuries.

Defensive end Keir Thomas, defensive end Tonka Hemingway, BUCK Jordan Burch and safety Jaylan Foster are all listed as questionable, according to Bobo.

"We've got a lot of issues," Bobo said. "I think we're down 16 scholarship players right now, defensively, from practice. But it is what it is. Whoever is here, willing to play, we're going to coach them up. And whoever the training staff says can play, we're going to coach them up. And we're going to go out there and battle our a** off."

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs will square off at 7:30 on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium with the game on the SEC Network.