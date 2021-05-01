 GamecockCentral - Shi Smith drafted, joins Horn in Carolina
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 15:38:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Shi Smith drafted, joins Horn in Carolina

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
Shi Smith is officially off to the NFL and staying close to home.

The Gamecocks' speedy slot receiver saw his name come off the board today, going in the sixth round to the Carolina Panthers as the No. 204 pick.

Smith continues a long line of Gamecock receivers to join the NFL ranks, making this the third straight season a South Carolina receiver has been picked and the fourth time in six drafts.

Bryan Edwards was a third-rounder last year, Deebo Samuel was a first-rounder in 2019 and Pharoh Cooper went in the fourth round in 2016.

Smith played inside and outside at South Carolina, but will be a slot on the next level. He has an ability to slip and accelerate past press coverage. He will primarily work the first two levels of the field and he's very tough to pull in throws in traffic, but he takes on excessive punishment at times with the way he plays," Smith's NFL prospect overview reads.

"He has plenty of experience as a gadget player who's able to handle the quick game and jet sweeps. His physicality makes him an interesting option as a possession player with potential middle-round value."

Smith was a four-star receiver and No. 205 player in the 2017 class, Will Muschamp's second group at South Carolina. He came to South Carolina the No. 2 player in the state and ended his career with 174 catches for 2,204 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Photo by C.J. Driggers
