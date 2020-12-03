One of South Carolina's biggest offensively weapon is "good to go this week."

Mike Bobo said on his call-in show Shi Smith will play this week, and has cleared concussion protocol and will make the trip to Kentucky for the season finale.

Smith missed the Georgia game and the majority of the Missouri game with that head injury but is back and ready to go.

The Gamecocks (2-7), though, are still very banged up heading into the Kentucky game.

Ernest Jones is out for the game, Jabari Ellis hasn't practiced all week and is questionable for the game and JJ Enagbare and Deshaun Fenwick are out with positive COVID tests.

Bobo did say Jammie Robinson is available and will play Saturday in Lexington.

With Fenwick out, though, Bobo mentioned ZaQuandre White and Rashad Amos will be the two backup running backs, but the Gamecocks will go with a "steady dose" of Kevin Harris.

Kick off for Saturday's game against the Wildcats is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.