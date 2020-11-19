Even if the Gamecocks don't make a bowl game this year, Shi Smith has at least one extra game in his college career after the regular season.

Smith officially accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl this week, the bowl game announced Thursday morning.

The senior receiver is having a breakout year as the Gamecocks' No. 1 receiver, having caught 53 passes for 596 yards and four touchdowns in seven games.

At the Senior Bowl he'll get a week's worth of practices and the actual game to go out and impress NFL general managers and scouts.

He joins a long list of high-profile players recently from South Carolina who've been invited to the Senior Bowl. That list includes players like Deebo Samuel, Javon Kinlaw, Joe Charlton, Dennis Daley and Bryan Edwards.