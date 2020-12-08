GamecockCentral - Shi Smith makes NFL plans official

It comes as no surprise but South Carolina senior wide receiver Shi Smith officially made his future plans known on Tuesday night.

Smith, the Gamecocks' leading receiver this year, officially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on his Instagram.

Smith is a senior but technically could have come back next season due to the special eligibility rules put forth due to COVID-19.

But this was always the expected outcome and interim head coach Mike Bobo had said last week that he expected Smith to go pro.

Out of the shadow of Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards, Smith had a huge senior season, catching 57 passes for 633 yards and four touchdowns.

Smith finishes his career with 174 receptions for 2,204 yards and 13 TDs.