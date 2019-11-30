SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Will Muschamp has said multiple times leading up to Saturday's game he'll talk with any players about their futures at South Carolina.

He won't have to worry about having one of those conversations with the team's second-leading receiver.

Shi Smith said after Saturday's loss to Clemson he's fully planning to return for his senior season "one hundred percent."

Smith could opt to test draft waters but didn't seem too bothered to do that at least immediately after the game.

They'll lose Bryan Edwards, one of the best receivers in school history, so getting Smith back will be a big boost.

Smith entered Saturday with 38 catches for 449 yards and two scores and finished with five catches for 40 yards against the Tigers.

The Gamecocks (4-8, 3-5 SEC) sill have a few guys left to make decisions, most notably Sadarius Hutcherson, who could be drafted this season.

Muschamp said postgame he hasn't had any of those conversations with guys heading into Saturday game. Those will happen over the next few days.

