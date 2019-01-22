The Gamecocks took a major step in that direction Tuesday when Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian class of 2019 three-star cornerback Shilo Sanders - yes, the son of Deion Sanders - announced his commitment to South Carolina.

With the February National Signing Day just weeks away, adding a couple of top defensive backs to its class is one of South Carolina's top priorities.

"I just like it," Sanders told Gamecock Central in October. "I just like everything. I could see myself up there for sure. I know they've got a great program and they're building and bringing guys in, just building and building."

The 6-foot-1, 184-pounder chooses South Carolina over Florida State, Tennessee, Colorado State, Michigan State, Nebraska and Texas A&M, among other programs.

Sanders, who was recruited to South Carolina by defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson, took an official visit to the school in October but was back on campus for an unofficial visit over the weekend.

"I've been talking to Coach T-Rob about the style of defense," Sanders said in October. "He likes to play to his corner's strengths. He said if I'm a good press man corner, that's what he's going to put me in. There's going to be a little zone every now and then, but he likes to play to your strengths. That's what I like about him."

Sanders, ranked the No. 42 cornerback in his class by Rivals.com, is the third defensive back to join South Carolina's class. Four-star cornerbacks Cameron Smith and Johnny Dixon both signed with the program in December.

The Under Armour All-American is the 21st pledge to the Gamecocks' 2019 class.

*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!