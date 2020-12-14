 GamecockCentral - Shilo Sanders transferring from South Carolina
Shilo Sanders transferring from South Carolina

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Redshirt freshman safety Shilo Sanders is planning to transfer from South Carolina and is in the transfer portal, Gamecock Central has learned.

Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, could land at Jackson State where his dad is now the coach.

Deion has another son, Shedeur Sanders, who is a highly recruited class of 2021 quarterback and is committed to Jackson State.

After redshirting last season, Shilo played in nine games for Carolina this season, collecting 32 tackles and a pass breakup.

A former three-star recruit, he signed with the Gamecocks in the 2019 class out of Trinity Christian in Cedar, Texas.

Shilo Sanders celebrates following the South Carolina Gamecocks' win over Auburn.
Shilo Sanders celebrates following the South Carolina Gamecocks' win over Auburn. (Jeff Blake/USA Today Sports)
