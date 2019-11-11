Thornhill committed to South Carolina in early October and, according to his head coach, has the ability to step in and make an impact, especially offensively.

The Gamecocks never stop recruiting and looking for pieces to add to their classes, and they added a big one a month ago in junior college infielder Sawyre Thornhill.

“I think he’s going to impact the team a lot with his bat. I think he’s going to be a very steady glove,” Thornhill’s head coach Jeff Livin said. “You’re talking about a rare person who can impact a team defensively. My opinion of a middle infield guy or a corner guy is to make all the routine plays and if you can snare some of the spectacular ones, great. I think that’s what this young man does. Offensively, I think he has a chance to help whoever he’s playing for. I think South Carolina’s going to benefit from that a lot.”

Livin is entering his second season coaching Thornhill at Angelina College and said he’s seen him come in and develop as a shortstop, and is expected to be the starter there this season.

Thornhill’s biggest strength, though, comes in the box. Last season he hit .370/.397/.548 with a home run and had more RBI (17) than strikeouts (14).

“He’s going to play pro ball, there’s no doubt. The ceiling is kind of hard to say. When it comes down to making the big leagues, it’s guys who can hit. He can hit.,” Livin said. “I think he’s a second base or third base guy. He’s got a strong arm, a plus-type tool there if you’re a pro scout. He’s just now scratching the surface of where he can be.”

Thornhill is expected to be a day one starter at short and potentially at the cleanup spot with Livin saying the tall, long shortstop has a chance to “quite a bit of power when it all comes out in the wash.”

“I expect him to be a dynamic leader on this team. He’s penciled in at the four-hole still and may switch down to the three-hole depending on if we can develop somebody else to drive in the runs. It’s unique when you see a middle infield type guy being an RBI-type guy at this level. You have a unique person right there.”



Thornhill is one of 18 members of the Gamecocks’ 2020 recruiting class and is one of two shortstops committed with the other being high school top 500 prospect Jalen Vasquez.

He’s one of four top 60 junior college players already committed and is rated the No. 51 overall JUCO player in the 2020 class by Prep Baseball Report.

South Carolina’s 2020 recruiting class is rated No. 6 nationally, and that doesn’t factor in the four junior college players.