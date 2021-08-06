 GamecockCentral - Sights and sounds from Gamecocks' first practice
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-06 14:55:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Sights and sounds from Gamecocks' first practice

Kendall Smith • GamecockCentral
Staff Writer

The South Carolina Gamecocks hit the practice fields for the first preseason practice of the Shane Beamer era.

----

• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.

Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral.com
Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral.com
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}