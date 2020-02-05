Signee capsule: Alex Huntley
The South Carolina football program is putting the finishing touches on its 2020 recruiting class as the final signees ink their national letters of intent today.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is Columbia (S.C.) Hammond four-star defensive lineman Alex Huntley.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com.
South Carolina recruiter: John Scott, Jr.
Other scholarship offers: Arkansas, Georgia, Georgia State, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee.
Why South Carolina? "We went to all these places and saw a whole lot of things. There just wasn't anything pointing against South Carolina."
"Coming from Maryland, I wasn't from here. I didn't know the Gamecocks or watch much college football. Coming from up north, going to South Carolina, it wasn't a big thing to do. When I got here, I never thought I would end up going to South Carolina. Once I started visiting and building relationships with the coaches, it was just like everything was telling me to go there. Everything was pointing in that direction."