The 2021 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.

South Carolina recruiter: Des Kitchings, Mike Bobo

Other scholarship offers: N.C. State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Indiana, Purdue and Syracuse, among others.

Why South Carolina? "South Carolina is a great opportunity for me and it has been my dream to play in the SEC since I was little. We have been talking for a while, then when they offered, I kind of knew.

"I am closest to coach Mike Bobo. He is from south Georgia like me, we have been talking since he joined the South Carolina staff and he is a great guy. We have a lot in common, he is easy to talk to and I like how he wants to use me in the offense. I have also created a tight bond with coach Will Muschamp and new running backs coach Des Kitchings. I talk to multiple South Carolina coaches a lot and that made the decision easy.

"I have taken multiple visits to South Carolina and it really feels like home. I feel very comfortable the people there. I like the lifestyle, the community and it fits me. "I couldn't be putting myself in a better position. South Carolina is a great opportunity for me — it is the best opportunity for me. It is my dream to play in the SEC and it is coming true. I am ready to go ball out at South Carolina."