Signee capsule: Colten Gauthier
The 2021 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is four-star QB Colten Gauthier.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:
South Carolina recruiter: Mike Bobo
Other scholarship offers: Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Missouri, Ole Miss, Indiana, Pitt, USF, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
Why South Carolina? "When I am up there, it feels like home. I have visited three times and I have been taken in by the coaches and the players. I have already gotten to know Luke Doty and Ryan Hilinski, and they have been great to me. They have taken me in, treated me well and they are really cool guys.
"My heart told me South Carolina was right for me. I love the place, I love the program, I love the coaches and I know the people there believe in me. I had that feeling leaving the visit, then gave it a few days and it didn't go away. I knew South Carolina was where I wanted to be."
