Signee capsule: DB LaDareyen Craig
South Carolina will put the finishing touches on its 2021 recruiting class today as the final pledges put pen to paper.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is three-star DB LaDareyen Craig, who verbally committed to South Carolina today.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:
South Carolina recruiter: Shane Beamer, Mike Peterson
Other scholarship offers: Mississippi State, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Arizona, Houston, Washington State